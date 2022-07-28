Lollapalooza Chicago 2022 kicks off Thursday with emphasis on security

When is Lollapalooza 2022? The 4-day Grant Park music festival begins at 11 a.m. Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Grant Park was empty early Thursday, but that will change in a few hours.

Music fans are in Chicago from around the world for Lollapalooza.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to pass through the Grant Park gates over the next four days, as Lollapalooza gets underway.

Security is top of mind for organizers and local law enforcement.

This is the first year masking and COVID vaccinations are not required to attend the festival.

Though, officials ask attendees to be cautious.

It's important to note personal items like backpacks, coolers and chairs are not allowed.

You can bring a 12"x12"x6" clear bag or small fanny pack with no more than one pocket.

Hydration packs, such as a CamelBak, are allowed and do not need to be clear, but must be emptied of all liquids and have no more than two pockets.

The executive director of Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications said to be vigilant and always stay with your group.

"You would have always seen uniformed police officers, SWAT personnel around this event. Also, there are undercover officers, obviously, you won't see," Rich Guidice said, "We have a lot of cameras, as you would imagine, on the footprint of the event itself. We have hundreds of cameras. Really, that is another one of the layers of security that we have for this event and monitoring these cameras from our forward command post actively."

The Office of Emergency Management and Communications has said if you see something suspicious, report it by calling 911 or notifying security on-site.

The CTA and Metra are adding extra service and expanded capacity to accommodate the large crowds attending Lolla over the next four days.

Gates open at 11 a.m. and close at 10 p.m.

Lollapalooza will be held July 28 through 31 in Grant Park. You can buy tickets here.

Even if you can't make it to Lollapalooza this weekend, you can still enjoy the festival live on Hulu.

