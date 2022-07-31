Lollapalooza Chicago 2022 wraps up 4-day music festival at Grant Park Sunday

What happened to Lil Durk? Rapper shares he is taking a break 'due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza'

So far, the festival has been able to go on without any major incidents besides reports of minor thefts and intoxicated attendees.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands of people are at Grant Park Sunday for the final night of Lollapalooza 2022.

The night's headliner is the band "Green Day," to wrap up the popular the music festival.

There has been an increased police presence inside and outside of Grant Park to ensure everyone's safety. So far, the festival has been able to go on without any major incidents, besides reports of minor thefts and intoxicated attendees.

One of the performers, Lil Durk, was also injured, the rapper posted on Instagram Sunday.

"Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I'ma take a break & focus on my health. I finished my performance yesterday for my fans. Appreciate y'all," he posted.

No further details were released.

RELATED: Chicago festival security more top of mind than ever after Highland Park parade shooting

The four-day event brings people near and far. One woman even traveled all the way from Canada for the final night of Lolla.

"Oh my gosh! The energy here is just so amazing," said Deanna Stewart, who traveled from Canada. "Everyone was actually so friendly and, as always, J-Hope is the way to go!"

"It's always good to come to Lolla and bring the city together from the world to Chicago, you know? So it always feels good," added fellow attendee, Roy French.

RELATED: Lollapalooza 2022: J-Hope, member of K-Pop sensation BTS, to headline Sunday night

Many attendees are hoping that good feeling remains for years to come.

Festival organizers said they are hoping a contract agreement is reached soon with the City of Chicago.

If you haven't made it out to jam out yet, the festival wraps up Sunday at 10 p.m.

RELATED: Lollapalooza 2022: Full list of road closures for 4-day music festival in Grant Park

Even if you can't make it to Lollapalooza this weekend, you can still enjoy the festival live on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.