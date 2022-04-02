Lollapalooza's music industry job fair held at Kennedy-King College

Well, Chicago's largest music festival held a career fair Saturday for people interested in music.
Lollapalooza's music industry career fair was held at Kennedy-King College at South Halsted and West 63rd Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
While it is open to the public, organizers said it was mostly geared towards college students.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot also stopped by to speak students.
Earlier this month, Lollapalooza released the lineup for this year's festival in Grant Park.
Headliners include Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, Kygo, along with Jane's Addiction, Glass Animals, Billy Strings, Big Sean, The Kid Laroi, Jazmine Sullivan, Don Toliver, Charli XCX, Idles, Turnstile, Kaskade, Rezz, and many more.
Lollapalooza runs from July 28-31 in Grant Park.
For more information and for tickets, visit Lollapalooza.com.