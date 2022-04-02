job fair

Lollapalooza's music industry job fair held at Kennedy-King College

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Lollapalooza's music industry job fair held at Kennedy-King College

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Looking for a way to see Lollapalooza without spending big bucks on tickets?

Well, Chicago's largest music festival held a career fair Saturday for people interested in music.

Lollapalooza's music industry career fair was held at Kennedy-King College at South Halsted and West 63rd Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pitchfork Music Festival 2022 reveals full lineup, including The National, Mitski, The Roots

While it is open to the public, organizers said it was mostly geared towards college students.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot also stopped by to speak students.

Earlier this month, Lollapalooza released the lineup for this year's festival in Grant Park.

Headliners include Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, Kygo, along with Jane's Addiction, Glass Animals, Billy Strings, Big Sean, The Kid Laroi, Jazmine Sullivan, Don Toliver, Charli XCX, Idles, Turnstile, Kaskade, Rezz, and many more.



Lollapalooza runs from July 28-31 in Grant Park.

For more information and for tickets, visit Lollapalooza.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerschicagosouth looploopconcertlive musicfestivaljob fairlollapaloozagrant park
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOB FAIR
CTA holding virtual job fair
Youth Trade Expo connects Chicago youth with skilled trade jobs
Chicago Park District holds annual Teen Opportunity Fair
FedEx holding job fairs ahead of holiday rush season
TOP STORIES
Crystal Lake mom challenges conviction in 5-year-old son's death
Woman finds out her gynecologist is also her biological father
Teen charged with double murder rode Divvy to crime scene: prosecutors
80-year-old man shot in Back of the Yards: CPD
Man seriously hurt from dog attack, robbery on South Side, police say
West Pullman students get deep dive into AI, machine learning
Flights from multiple airports delayed due to Southwest Airline outage
Show More
6 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
McHenry County Sheriff's deputies shoot man in Harvard, officials say
West suburban teacher accused of misconduct, placed on leave
Chicago Weather: Clearing, chilly Saturday night
Chicago weather: Rain/snow wintry mix for 1st weekend of April
More TOP STORIES News