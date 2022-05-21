Off-duty sheriff's officer working as security guard shoots man in buttocks at Millennium Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty Cook County Sheriff's Officer shot a man in the buttocks while working security in Millennium Park Friday night, Chicago police said.A CPD spokesman said the shooting is believed to have happened near an entrance to the park at Monroe and Columbus.Police said the man was denied entry into the park, and produced a gun. There was an exchange of gunfire, during which the suspect was struck in the buttocks but fled the scene.Officers chased him on foot to the Riverwalk, where he was taken into custody, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment.Chicago fire officials said the man is 22 years old and his condition is stable.Sources said the man may have hopped on a boat and chucked a weapon into the river before he was caught by police, but Chicago police have not corroborated those details.A CPD marine unit is searching for the suspect's gun near where he was taken into custody, police said.The Cook County Sheriff's Office confirmed one of their deputies "working a secondary job as a security officer" was involved in the shooting, and referred all other questions to the Chicago Police Department.The incident happened on the second night of new restrictions in Millennium Park, which require visitors under the age of 18 to be accompanied by someone older than 21 after 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. All visitors are also being wanded and their bags are being screened.