millennium park

Off-duty sheriff's officer working as security guard shoots man in buttocks at Millennium Park

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty Cook County Sheriff's Officer shot a man in the buttocks while working security in Millennium Park Friday night, Chicago police said.

A CPD spokesman said the shooting is believed to have happened near an entrance to the park at Monroe and Columbus.

Police said the man was denied entry into the park, and produced a gun. There was an exchange of gunfire, during which the suspect was struck in the buttocks but fled the scene.

READ MORE: Millennium Park restrictions for minors take effect

Officers chased him on foot to the Riverwalk, where he was taken into custody, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Chicago fire officials said the man is 22 years old and his condition is stable.

Sources said the man may have hopped on a boat and chucked a weapon into the river before he was caught by police, but Chicago police have not corroborated those details.


RELATED: 1 hurt, 10 arrested after large group gathers in Loop

A CPD marine unit is searching for the suspect's gun near where he was taken into custody, police said.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office confirmed one of their deputies "working a secondary job as a security officer" was involved in the shooting, and referred all other questions to the Chicago Police Department.

The incident happened on the second night of new restrictions in Millennium Park, which require visitors under the age of 18 to be accompanied by someone older than 21 after 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. All visitors are also being wanded and their bags are being screened.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolooppolice involved shootingchicago shootingchicago crimechicago riverwalkmillennium parkchicago rivercook county sheriffsecurity
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MILLENNIUM PARK
City Council approves ordinance on curfew changes
Millennium Park restrictions for minors take effect
Chicago, Millennium Park curfew changes go into effect
Lightfoot defends Millennium Park youth curfew after 'Bean' shooting
TOP STORIES
9 shot, 2 fatally, on Near North Side
Chicago mass shooting victim ID'd as father of 2, with twins on way
New hotline aims to help those struggling with opioid, substance abuse
Officer relieved of powers after teen carjacking suspect shot: CPD
United cancels couple's flight, charges $4K more for same seats
Teen charged with killing man after kicking him in head in CTA attack
Great Lakes Piping Plover chick Imani spotted in Minnesota
Show More
Doja Cat drops out of Lollapalooza due to throat trouble
Legendary Cubs pitcher 'Fergie' Jenkins immortalized with statue
American Idol finalist Leah Marlene prepares for finale
Bakery works to help others as it serves up sweet treats
Illinois undercounted by nearly 2% in 2020 Census, bureau admits
More TOP STORIES News