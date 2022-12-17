New laws in Illinois 2023: Full list of laws taking effecting January 1

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With the start of the New Year, there is always a new set of laws going into effect.

More than 180 new laws are set to take effect on January 1, 2023, covering a range of issues big and small that affect Illinoisans.

A complete list of all new Illinois laws taking effect next year can be found here.

Here's a look at some of the most interesting laws set to go into effect.

Illinois SAFE-T Act

One of the most comprehensive, and likely the most contentious, laws to be signed into law this year was the Illinois SAFE-T Act, a massive criminal justice reform legislative package updating rules governing jail time while awaiting trial and the use of force by police.

The greatest controversy in the SAFE-T Act is the key provision for ending cash bail, which advocates said causes poor people to sit in jail because they can't make bail, even on minor charges, while affluent people can pay for their pre-trial release, even for more serious crimes.

The cash bail provision became a hallmark campaign issue in the race of Illinois governor and state attorney general. The law gives judges discretion to keep suspects they deem dangerous locked up without bail, and amendments signed by Gov. JB Pritzker in December expanded the list of detainable offenses and included some non-violent crimes.

The amendments also clarified other controversial elements of the bill, including that police can still arrest someone for trespassing, and that judges can issue arrest warrants when someone misses court.

The SAFE-T Act also requires that all Illinois police officers wear body cameras by 2025, establishes a more defined system for police complaints, and requires more law enforcement training.

Worker's Rights Amendment

Illinois is a strong union state and just got stronger after voters approved the Workers Rights Amendment in the 2022 midterm election.

The amendment to the state constitution to guarantee government employees the right to organize and collectively bargain over terms of employment.

Supporters say it will ensure workers will always be able to use collective bargaining to secure better pay, hours and working conditions. It also will prevent the legislature from enacting a so-called right-to-work law, should it undergo a shift to the right, that would allow workers covered by union contracts to not pay dues.

The amendment passed with more than 50% support from the overall vote in the midterm.

No Fees for Carjacking Victims (HB3772)

You shouldn't be on the hook for tickets when your car gets stolen. This law ensures people whose cars have been stolen will not be liable for violations, fees, fines or penalties when their vehicles are caught on red light or speed cameras.

Streamlining ID of missing persons (SB 3932)

Driven by the death of Jelani Day, this law requires a coroner or medical examiner to notify he FBI if human remains in their custody are not identified within 72 hours of discovery.

Time Off for Miscarriage (SB 3120)

This law allows women who have a miscarriage, still birth, or other diagnosis or event that impacts pregnancy or fertility to take 10 days of unpaid leave.

Safer Food Prep (HB209)

This law bans latex gloves for the use of handing and preparing food, as well as for emergency responders like paramedics, thus making it safer for people with latex allergies to eat and to receive emergency medical care.

Electronic Orders of Protection (SB 2667)

Filing paperwork to take your abuser to court should not be dangerous. To better protect survivors, this law allows anyone to file for a protective order at any time by email or online in addition to the in-person option. It also requires counties with populations above 250,000 to offer the option of a remote hearing.

Crown Act (SB 3616)

Expanding on the anti-discrimination law that went into effect in 2021 and applies to schools, this law changes the Illinois Human Rights Act to include traits associated with race, such as hair texture and protective hairstyles like braids, locks and twists to combat hair discrimination in the workplace.

Helping Women Afford Treatment (HB 5254)

In order to prevent osteoporosis and other medical conditions, this law requires health insurance plans to cover medically necessary hormone therapy treatments for women who have undergone a hysterectomy and therefore induced menopause.

Another law, HB 4271, requires state-regulated private insurance to cover medically necessary breast reduction surgery.

Made In Illinois (SB 3609)

To encourage Illinoisans to support the state economy, this law reduces vehicle registration fees for cars and small trucks if they are manufactured in Illinois.

Senior Vehicle Registration (HB 5304)

To ensure senior citizens are saving their mone, this law reduces the vehicle registration fee for seniors from $24 to $10.

Honoring Illinois Service Members (SB 3459)

When families of fallen Illinois service members who died during state or federal active duty are honored, their next of kin will be presented an Illinois state flag.