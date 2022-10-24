Man killed after being dragged by subway train at New York City station

NEW YORK -- A subway commuter was killed after being dragged by a train in New York City on Monday.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. at a Manhattan station on the Upper West Side.

SEE ALSO | 1 charged after CTA bus stop crash in Chatham kills 1, injures 3

Officials say the man died after being dragged by a 1 train when a piece of clothing got caught in the doors.

The victim may have also been struck by the incoming train.

No criminality is suspected at this time.

1/2/3/4/5 trains are delayed in both directions. Commuters are being asked to take a northbound train for service to and from bypassed stations.

RELATED | 'I no longer feel safe': Man speaks out after being pushed on subway tracks, video shows

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.