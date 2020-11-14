CHICAGO (WLS) -- Public health officials said a 13-month-old baby diagnosed with measles traveled through Chicago O'Hare International Airport Nov. 4.People in terminals 3 and 5 between the hours of 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. that evening may have been exposed.People who may have been exposed and are not sure if they are immunized should reach out to their healthcare provider.Officials have been advising people generally travel as little as possible due to rising cases of COVID-19.