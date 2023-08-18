Palatine teen critically injured in shooting, police say

PALATINE, Ill. (WLS) -- Palatine police are looking for the person who shot a 15-year-old boy in the early morning hours Thursday.

Police said that shortly after 5:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of east Clear Creek Bay. When they arrived, they found numerous shell casings but no victims.

Less than 10 minutes later they were called to the 1200 block of Long Valley Drive and found a 15-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds.

They boy was taken to a hospital in Park Ridge where he is in critical condition.

No further information was immediately available. An investigation is ongoing. Palatine police are asking anyone with information to contact them.