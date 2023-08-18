WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Palatine teen critically injured in shooting, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, August 18, 2023 2:24AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

PALATINE, Ill. (WLS) -- Palatine police are looking for the person who shot a 15-year-old boy in the early morning hours Thursday.

Police said that shortly after 5:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of east Clear Creek Bay. When they arrived, they found numerous shell casings but no victims.

Less than 10 minutes later they were called to the 1200 block of Long Valley Drive and found a 15-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds.

They boy was taken to a hospital in Park Ridge where he is in critical condition.

No further information was immediately available. An investigation is ongoing. Palatine police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW