Former CPS CEO Paul Vallas plans to run for Chicago mayor, sources say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Paul Vallas running for Chicago mayor: report

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas plans to run for mayor of Chicago and is expected to make an official announcement on Wednesday, sources confirmed to ABC7 Monday afternoon.

Vallas ran the city's schools under former Mayor Richard M. Daley from 1995 to 2001. He previously ran an unsuccessful campaign for mayor back in 2019.

Vallas also ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination for Illinois governor in 2002. He has also held positions in school districts in New Orleans and Philadelphia.

State Rep. Kam Bucker and 15th Ward Ald. Ray Lopez have already announced they will run against current Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Chicago businessman Willie Wilson has also announced that he will run for a third time, and there still are a number of potential mayoral candidates still waiting in the wings.
