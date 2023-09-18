WATCH LIVE

Pedestrian killed after driver runs red light, strikes another vehicle in West Rogers Park: CPD

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, September 18, 2023 9:19PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pedestrian was killed in a Monday morning crash on Chicago's North Side, police said.

Police said the two-vehicle crash happened in the West Rogers Park neighborhood's 2700 block of West Peterson Avenue at about 7:30 a.m.

One vehicle was traveling eastbound when it went through a red light, striking another vehicle, police said.

One of the vehicles then struck a pedestrian, who was on the sidewalk.

Police said the pedestrian, identified only as male, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

