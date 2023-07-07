Chicago police officer found not liable in 2018 shooting death of barber Harith Augustus

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A jury on Friday found a Chicago police officer not liable in the shooting death of a man in the South Shore neighborhood.
In 2018, the officer shot and killed Harith Augustus. It set off weeks of protests.
Body camera video appears to show a gun in Augustus' waistband, and it appeared he gripped the handle as the officer fired on the 37-year-old barber.
His family filed the civil lawsuit, saying he was trying to show police his ID when he was shot.
