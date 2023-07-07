An officer was found not liable in the deadly 2018 Chicago police shooting of Harith Augustus in South Shore.

Chicago police officer found not liable in 2018 shooting death of barber Harith Augustus

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A jury on Friday found a Chicago police officer not liable in the shooting death of a man in the South Shore neighborhood.

In 2018, the officer shot and killed Harith Augustus. It set off weeks of protests.

Body camera video appears to show a gun in Augustus' waistband, and it appeared he gripped the handle as the officer fired on the 37-year-old barber.

His family filed the civil lawsuit, saying he was trying to show police his ID when he was shot.

