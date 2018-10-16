CHANCE THE RAPPER

Chance the Rapper expected to endorse Amara Enyia for mayor of Chicago, sources say

EMBED </>More Videos

Chance the Rapper is apparently read to endorse a candidate for mayor of Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chance the Rapper is apparently read to endorse a candidate for mayor of Chicago.

Sources tell ABC7 Political Reporter Craig Wall that Amara Enyia is telling friends that Chance is endorsing her for mayor of Chicago. She is the head of Austin's Chamber of Commerce.


Chance set off rampant speculation that he might run himself after tweeting he has an event planned Tuesday at City Hall dealing with the race.



Monday, Lyft released videos of Chance going undercover around the city as a ride-share driver. Hidden cameras show the rapper in disguise, picking up riders to thank them for donating to his nonprofit.

EMBED More News Videos

Chance the Rapper partnered with Lyft to raise money for Chicago Public Schools, and filmed a video of him driving unsuspecting residents around the city.


Lyft partnered with Chance's group "Social Works" last year to raise money for Chicago Public Schools.

Chance the Rapper been openly critical about current mayor Rahm Emanuel. In 2017, some fans even created a website calling on Chance to run for mayor.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicschance the rapperChicago City HallelectionChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Is Chance the Rapper running for Chicago mayor?
Chance the Rapper drives Lyft undercover to raise money for CPS
Chance for mayor? Online effort urges rapper to run in 2019
CHANCE THE RAPPER
Is Chance the Rapper running for Chicago mayor?
Chance the Rapper drives Lyft undercover to raise money for CPS
Chance the Rapper pledges $1 million to mental health services
Chance the Rapper stars in first movie, "Slice"
More chance the rapper
POLITICS
In new book, former Blagojevich aide recalls 'bizarre' days working for disgraced governor
Is Chance the Rapper running for Chicago mayor?
Ukrainian gas mogul may be close to extradition to Chicago
Rauner raises flap about Pritzker renovation project that used non-union workers
More Politics
Top Stories
Amber Alert: Missing Wis. teen may have been spotted in Miami
VIDEO: Miles-long backup on northbound I-294 near O'Hare
Police: North Side women targeted by intruders in 2 separate incidents
Chicago AccuWeather: Freeze Warning in effect Tuesday morning
Idaho official resigns after bragging about killing a family of baboons
'Dancing with the Stars' brings in an extra performer for 'Trio Week'
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies at 65
Chance the Rapper drives Lyft undercover to raise money for CPS
Show More
Judge dismisses Stormy Daniels defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump
Climate change to cause global beer shortage, scientists say
In new book, former Blagojevich aide recalls 'bizarre' days working for disgraced governor
Ukrainian gas mogul may be close to extradition to Chicago
More News