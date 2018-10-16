CHICAGO (WLS) --Chance the Rapper is apparently ready to endorse a candidate for mayor of Chicago.
Sources tell ABC7 Political Reporter Craig Wall that Amara Enyia is telling friends that Chance is endorsing her for mayor of Chicago. She is the head of Austin's Chamber of Commerce.
Big chance for Chicago mayoral candidate @AmaraEnyia to make a splash. A source says she’s telling friends that @chancetherapper will endorse her tomorrow at city hall. @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/rFXjj7uzJl— Craig Wall ABC 7 (@craigrwall) October 16, 2018
Chance set off rampant speculation that he might run himself after tweeting he has an event planned Tuesday at City Hall dealing with the race.
Im thinkin maybe I should— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) October 15, 2018
Monday, Lyft released videos of Chance going undercover around the city as a ride-share driver. Hidden cameras show the rapper in disguise, picking up riders to thank them for donating to his nonprofit.
Lyft partnered with Chance's group "Social Works" last year to raise money for Chicago Public Schools.
Chance the Rapper been openly critical about current mayor Rahm Emanuel. In 2017, some fans even created a website calling on Chance to run for mayor.