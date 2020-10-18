Sunday is the last day to register to vote online

The online voter registration application closes at 11:50 p.m. Sunday according to the State Board of Elections.
The registration deadline comes just as early voting expands in both Cook and DuPage Counties.
Early voting expands to over 50 locations throughout Cook County Monday.
DuPage, Kane, Will, McHenry, Lake and Kendall Counties will also expand early voting Monday.
The Chicago Board of Elections reported that more than 500,000 mail in ballots have already been requested. Officials said that is more than four times the city's previous mail in application record.
According to the Illinois Board of Elections all mail in ballot requests "must be received by the election authority by October 29."
The State Board of Elections wanted there may be delays in accessing its website because of the unprecedented number of requests.