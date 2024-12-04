Former chief of staff takes stand in ex-Speaker Mike Madigan trial

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Michael Madigan's former chief of staff is on the stand Wednesday in the former Illinois House speaker's federal corruption trial at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse.

Jessica Basham worked for the speaker from January 2003 - August 2021.

As an analyst for the research and appropriations unit, Basham prepared memos and other documents detailing personnel recommendations, appointments to boards and commissions to Gov. JB Pritzker's administrations and others.

In early 2019, she prepared these memos of personnel recommendations at the direction of the speaker. It was like a tracking list of individuals who had been recommended for Pritzker.

It also included a list of names "for permanent placement," given to her by the speaker.

The speaker's staff would email the governor's office to get status updates regarding the personnel recommendations.

By July 2019, the list of recommendations had 85 people on it, prosecutors said.

Madigan's defense attorney Daniel Collins asked Jessica Basham if the former speaker worked long hours.

"I don't think anyone works harder than Mike Madigan," she said.

Mike Madigan trial live updates: Former chief of staff takes stand in ex-Illinois speaker trial

Basham said she wasn't always familiar with all those who were recommended for positions, and they didn't all come from the speaker.

She said they weren't all acted upon. About half were approved, she said.

Basham told Collins current House Speaker Chris Welch also makes recommendations.

Prosecutors said Wednesday they could rest their case against Madigan as soon as next week.

Former alderman-turned-government-mole Danny Solis spent several days on the witness stand, before wrapping up Tuesday.

The government is trying to prove that Madigan ran, what amounted to, a criminal enterprise, using his position in Springfield to enrich himself and his political allies.

Madigan and co-defendant Mike McClain face bribery and racketeering charges.

