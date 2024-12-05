Prosecutors hone in on Resurrection Project deal for Andrew Madigan in Mike Madigan trial

CHICAGO (WLS) -- While former 25th Ward Alderman Danny Solis' testimony may now be in the rearview mirror, much of the last two days of testimony has centered around tying up loose ends related to two schemes then-Speaker Mike Madigan had an interest in.

One specifically involved his son, Andrew.

On Aug. 2, 2018, while wearing a wire for the FBI, then-Alderman Solis entered Madigan & Getzendanner for a meeting with the speaker at his private law firm.

Under direction from investigators, Solis had asked Madigan for his help obtaining a position on a state board once he retired from City Council.

Once that conversation was over, Solis asked Madigan if there was anything more he could do for him.

Madigan: "There's one thing you can do. You got Andrew a meeting with, is it?"

Solis: "The Resurrection Project? Yes."

Madigan: "And, after the meeting, you know, Andrew tried to follow up, and never."

Solis: "We had it in my office, yeah."

Madigan: "Never got returned calls."

Solis: "I'll talk to him."

Madigan: "Just ask him, 'Give Andrew something.'"

It took nearly two years, but the Pilsen-based non-profit Resurrection Project, which was was experiencing tremendous growth at the time, did give the then-speaker's son something: their insurance business.

That was worth tens of thousands of dollars to him personally, according to testimony heard Wednesday, by a senior vice president at Alliant Insurance Services, where Madigan works.

On the stand Thursday, the Resurrection Project's CEO Raul Raymundo testified to Solis' role.

"He asked, 'Can I set up a meeting so he could pitch his services, products to the Resurrection Project,'" Raymundo said.

The incident represents a small part of the criminal indictment against Michael Madigan.

But, with the government getting ready to wrap up their prosecution of the former speaker in the next week or so, it is one more example they are presenting to the jury of what they say was a years-long pattern and practice of Madigan using his position in Springfield to enrich himself and his associates.

The government Thursday also said they will call U.S Rep. Nikki Budzinski to the stand Monday morning.

The congresswoman is a former aide to Gov. JB Pritzker, who was on the receiving end of the speaker's job recommendations early on in the new governor's administration.

Madigan and co-defendant Mike McClain face bribery and racketeering charges.

