Hawaii fire: Raising Cane's to donate portion of profits Thursday, as Chicago volunteers step up

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Raising Cane's restaurant chain is living up to its name by raising money Thursday for the people of Maui.

More than 100 people have been killed after wildfires tore through the island last week.

Now you can help those impacted.

Chicagoland continues to lend a hand to Maui, as the island recovers from devastating wildfires.

On Thursday, Raising Cane's restaurants near and far are donating a portion of all their profits to a resource center in Lahaina.

ABC7 Chicago also checked in with a Red Cross volunteer from Aurora who is responding to the disaster in Maui.

Mary McGavin is a social worker who is providing much-needed counseling services for people who have lost everything in the wildfires on Maui.

She said residents on Maui are going to be haunted by these wildfires for months to come.

"Six months from now, the tears are still going to be falling, and the bad dreams are still going to be coming, and the memory of running from one's home is still going to be there," she said.

A shipment of emergency supplies left O'Hare on Wednesday on a United Airlines flight, bound for Maui with Convoy of Hope.

In west suburban Geneva, tens of thousands of pounds of food from Aldi's was loaded up from the Northern Illinois Food Bank to aid in relief efforts on Maui.

Cane's is donating 15% of all its sales to a homeless resource center in Lahaina that's helping people displaced by the fire.