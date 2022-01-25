3 hurt in Rolling Meadows sports bar shooting, police say

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people were shot Monday night at a sports bar in suburban Rolling Meadows, police said.Rolling Meadows police were called to the Stadium Sports Club, located in the 4000-block of Arbor Drive, about 11:40 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area.When police arrived, they found three male victims had been shot.Law enforcement officials said the shooting started with a fight among patrons.Two of the three are currently being treated local hospitals, and the third, who police said was the gunman, is in police custody being questioned.Police are not looking for any other suspects, and the incident is still under investigation.