Thieves break into postal truck in South Loop, steal mail; CPD investigating

Chicago police are investigating after thieves broke into a postal truck and stole mail near Polk and Wells in the South Loop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for the thieves who targeted a postal truck Friday afternoon in the South Loop.

Investigators said two men broke a window, and stole mail from inside the truck, which was near Polk and Wells streets, before taking off in a vehicle about 1:55 p.m.

The 57-year-old male postal worker was not hurt.

Area Three Detectives are investigating.

With mail theft and postal carrier robberies up, law enforcement officials have made more than 600 arrests since May in a crackdown launched to address crime that includes carriers being accosted at gunpoint for their antiquated universal keys, the Postal Service announced last month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.