Prospect High School wins ABC7's Friday Flyover!

For nearly two months, before the weekend's big high school football matchups, ABC7 broadcast live from a local high school along with Chopper 7 HD.
Thanks to all who voted! The vote is now closed. Congratulations to this year's winner, Prospect High School!
WATCH: Friday Flyover 2019
What does the winner get? A trophy! That's right - an actual trophy, provided by B. Gunther & Company, a National Engravers Company.
Take a look back at these displays from our fabulous schools!
PHOTOS: Friday Flyover Competition
Lockport Township High School
Elk Grove High School
Prospect High School
Plainfield South High School
Crystal Lake Central High School
South Elgin High School
Coal City High School
2018's winner Marian Catholic High School
2017's winner West Aurora High School
2016's winner Huntley High School
2015's winner Plainfield South High School
2014's winner Joliet Central High School
2013's winner, Joliet West High School