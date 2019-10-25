Sports

Prospect High School wins ABC7's Friday Flyover!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's high school football playoff time, which means it's also the return of the Friday Flyover Vote on ABC7 Eyewitness News.

For nearly two months, before the weekend's big high school football matchups, ABC7 broadcast live from a local high school along with Chopper 7 HD.

Thanks to all who voted! The vote is now closed. Congratulations to this year's winner, Prospect High School!

WATCH: Friday Flyover 2019
Vote for your favorite school, Thursday October 24.



What does the winner get? A trophy! That's right - an actual trophy, provided by B. Gunther & Company, a National Engravers Company.

Take a look back at these displays from our fabulous schools!

PHOTOS: Friday Flyover Competition


Lockport Township High School
Friday Flyover: Lockport Township High School (1 of 5)

Lockport Township High School's third Friday Flyover formation.



Elk Grove High School
Friday Flyover: Elk Grove High School (1 of 4)

Elk Grove High School students show their cheer at an indoor Friday Flyover.



Prospect High School
Friday Flyover: Prospect High School (1 of 4)

This week, we feature Prospect High School on ABC7's Friday Flyover, celebrating high school sports!



Plainfield South High School
Friday Flyover: Plainfield South High School (1 of 5)

Plainfield South High School students get in their third Friday Flyover formation.



Crystal Lake Central High School
Friday Flyover: Crystal Lake Central High School (1 of 5)

Crystal Lake Central High School students get in their third Friday Flyover formation.



South Elgin High School
Friday Flyover: South Elgin High School (1 of 4)

This week, we feature South Elgin High School on ABC7's Friday Flyover, celebrating high school sports!



Coal City High School
Friday Flyover: Coal City High School (1 of 4)

Coal City students show off their third Friday Flyover formation.



Thanks again to our trophy provider:
B. Gunther & Company, Inc.
A National Engravers Company
3985 Commerce Drive
St. Charles, IL 60174
630-969-5595
www.bgunther.com, awardingyou.com.



If you want us to come to your school for a Friday Flyover next year, go to our ABC 7 Chicago Facebook page and let us know or use #FridayFlyover on Twitter.

2018's winner Marian Catholic High School
It's high school football playoff time, which means it's also the return of the Friday Flyover Vote on ABC7 Eyewitness News.


2017's winner West Aurora High School
It's high school football playoff time, which means it's also the return of the Friday Flyover Vote on ABC7 Eyewitness News.


2016's winner Huntley High School
Huntley High School wins ABC7's Friday Flyover


2015's winner Plainfield South High School
Thanks to all who voted! The vote is now closed. Congratulations to this year's winner, Plainfield South High School!


2014's winner Joliet Central High School
2013's winner, Joliet West High School
