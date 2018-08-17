WINDY CITY LIVE

Teens learn tech at Bit Space

There's a place in Chicago that combines the physical world and virtual world for a unique learning experience. Hands-on classes at Bit Space teach kids and teens how to use real t

There's a place in Chicago that combines the physical world and virtual world for a unique learning experience. Hands-on classes at Bit Space teach kids and teens how to use real tools and the latest technology to become the next generation of inventors and entrepreneurs.

Bit Space co-founder and director, Thomas Kearns, stopped by to tell us more about the program.

Visit Bit Space's website to learn more.
