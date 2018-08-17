There's a place in Chicago that combines the physical world and virtual world for a unique learning experience. Hands-on classes at Bit Space teach kids and teens how to use real tools and the latest technology to become the next generation of inventors and entrepreneurs.
Bit Space co-founder and director, Thomas Kearns, stopped by to tell us more about the program.
Visit Bit Space's website to learn more.
Teens learn tech at Bit Space
