Chicago teen programs hope to prevent more downtown chaos by providing new skills, jobs

Programs like After Schools Matters and Good Kids Mad City hope to aid Chicago police and parents with preventing teens from forming chaotic crowds.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For days we've been talking about how to prevent the kind of violence we saw in downtown Chicago last weekend, where young people were fighting and jumping on vehicles, and two were shot during the chaos.

One possible solution: programs where teens can put their energies to good use by learning skills and even earning a paycheck. Organizations around the city are reaching out to young people and encouraging them to join up.

The walls at the After School Matters gift shop are covered with artwork created by Chicago teenagers. For more than three decades, the organization has helped teens find and pursue their talents and interests.

"We believe if they have something they're excited about they will not get involved in negative activities," said Mary Ellen Caron.

Caron has been working with Chicago teens for years. She says many of the young people who flooded the streets causing disturbances downtown last weekend would not be there if they had something more productive to do, like a job.

A number of city leaders introduced the One Summer Chicago program, which will provide jobs for some 20,000 Chicago teens this summer.

"Our community-based organizations are focusing on increasing our opportunity ecosystem, making sure all participants are paired with an adult and have a chance at meaningful experience," said Brandie Knazze with the Chicago Dept. of Family Support and Services.

The Chicago Park District is offering a variety of jobs, including hundreds of lifeguards which they say are in great demand.

"Most of these jobs are outdoors. They are skill building jobs that insure kids are in a pipeline for growth," said Rosa Escareno, with Chicago Park District.

The One Summer Chicago program runs from late June through early mid-August. The jobs in the pay more than $15 an hour. You can apply for the program online by June 2.

