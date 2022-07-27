Governor JB Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot mark finalization of Thompson Center sale | LIVE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A deal to sell the Thompson Center in downtown Chicago will be finalized Wednesday.

The Helmut Jahn-designed building will go to JRTC Holdings. The group purchased the building for $70 million up front.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Governor JB Pritzker will be at an event celebrating the deal Wednesday morning.

Chicago's Thompson Center sells for $70M; developer reveals makeover plans for iconic building

The $280 million dollar makeover calls for retaining office space and the CTA station, and it will remain open during renovations which could begin within 12 months and take about two years.

The plans call for redoing the exterior with a new curtain wall with floor-to-ceiling energy efficient windows. There will also be several levels with outdoor terraces.

The centerpiece will be the new atrium, which the developer likens to the Gardens of Babylon.