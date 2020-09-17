coronavirus chicago

Trump, CDC director mixed messaging on masks, coronavirus vaccine frustrates Chicago-area medical experts

Coronavirus vaccine update: UIC researcher says vaccine is months away
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some health experts in the Chicago area are frustrated by the mixed COVID-19 messaging coming from Washington.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was one of the first to begin human trials. Yet, Dr. Richard Novak, who is overseeing the study at University of Illinois at Chicago, said a vaccine in October is not realistic.

"As far as we are going to have an answer from that study, it's still going to be months from now and possibly longer," Novak said.

RELATED: Illinoisans weigh in on coronavirus vaccine as US unveils gradual rollout plan
EMBED More News Videos

The federal government has a plan to make Covid-19 vaccines available for free to all Americans. Under the plan, rollout will begin gradually in January or possibly even in late 20



Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told lawmakers the same thing Wednesday, only to be scorned a few hours later by President Donald Trump, rejecting his own scientists.

The president said a vaccine will be available by October, before the Nov. 3 election. The medical community said the mixed messaging and misinformation is damaging.

"I think, when the public hears there is going to be a vaccine even before it's ready, there is going to be a great deal of reluctance to take the vaccine," Novak said. "And that is nine tenths of the battle."

RELATED: AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine study paused at Chicago hospitals after overseas patient reported illness
EMBED More News Videos

Three Chicago hospitals said they had not administered the trial vaccine to anyone at this point, but had been enrolling volunteers.



Novak is also concerned the mixed messaging from the federal government will deter people from volunteering for vaccine trials. At UIC, some participants have already dropped out, but the University of Chicago is in the process of recruiting people for future COVID-19 trials.

Doctors said it's important to trust the scientists, who have a stake and expertise in infectious diseases

"Those of us who have training in epidemiology such as myself, we really want to protect people from the virus because we know how incredibly dangerous and lethal it is," said Dr. Jade Pagkas-Bather, an infectious disease specialist with University of Chicago Medicine.

There has also been mixed messaging over masks. The CDC and infectious disease experts said even when there is a safe vaccine for everyone, a mask remains an effective way to prevent the virus from spreading.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoillinois medical districtdonald trumpvaccinescdccoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldpresident donald trumpcenters for disease controlcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
IL reports 2,056 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths
Southport Lanes closing doors to Lakeview bowling, billiards hall
Goodman Theatre takes play on road with Chicago parks tour
Pritzker says Region 7 restrictions could be removed, IL reports 1,941 new COVID-19 cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Small plane lands in Palatine yard
Postal worker shot with paintballs day after another shot with real gun
Chicago murders up in 2020, outpacing national increase: FBI data
Firefighters battle blaze at Forest Park home
Netflix 'Cheer' star from Naperville charged with child pornography
Activists work to register Chicago Latino community to vote
Man accused of carrying girlfriend's body in luggage to be extradited to KY
Show More
Restaurateur flies animals to safety
Trump pushes for 'larger' COVID-19 relief bill
WIU-Macomb students return to class, shaken after dorm shooting
Drone causes Cubs game delay at Wrigley Field
MLB 2020 playoffs: Wild-card standings, playoff picture and postseason format
More TOP STORIES News