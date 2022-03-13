burglary

Man charged after security video showed Chicago Ukrainian church burglary, police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Man charged after Chicago Ukrainian church burglarized, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was charged Sunday morning after a Ukrainian church in the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood was broken into early Saturday morning, according to Chicago police.

At about 1:08 a.m. Saturday, police said they were called to the Holy Protection Parish of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine in the 2700-block of North Washtenaw.

Officers met with a custodial worker who told them the church had been burglarized, police said.

Police said thieves broke a window on the side of the church to get inside. At least one more window appeared to be broken as investigators cleaned up the glass and collected evidence Saturday morning.

Video surveillance shows a man taking several items from the church, according to police.

A man was taken into custody and an arrest was made later in the morning, police said. A man has been charged with burglary and trespassing.

The church is part of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kyivan Patriarchate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohumboldt parkburglarytheftchicago crimeukrainechurch
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BURGLARY
Thieves break into Chicago Ukrainian church, police say
Thieves caught stealing 14 luxury vehicles from Evanston dealership
Attempted ATM theft goes awry at Chatham bank where guard killed: CPD
2 CBD shops on NW Side burglarized minutes apart, police say
TOP STORIES
St. Patrick's Day Parade steps off after 2-year hiatus
Why are US gas prices soaring when America barely uses Russian oil?
Time to 'spring forward': Daylight saving time is here
Man arrested in mass overdose that sent 7 spring breakers to hospital
12 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Ukraine's only woman rabbi among many Jewish people fleeing war
South Side, NW Side Irish parades to kick off Sunday
Show More
Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35
Soccer star's death sparks questions about athletes' mental health
Missiles fired from Iran hit near US consulate in Iraq
Jussie Smollett's legal team files motion to release him from jail
Chicago Weather: Gradual clearing, breezy & warmer Sunday
More TOP STORIES News