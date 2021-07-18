Door-to-Door energy-related scammers target homes, businesses

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ComEd and the Better Business Bureau are warning people of utility company imposters who are approaching homes and businesses in an effort to steal information and valuables.The scammers lure the resident or business owner outside to discuss work that they claim needs to be completed. While the unsuspecting victim is outside, an accomplice will enter the home or business to steal valuables or personal information.To identify a real utility worker, you should make sure they have an official uniform, safety vest, ID badge with a name and look for an official marked vehicle.When in doubt, call the utility they are claiming to work for to verify.ComEd said it will never come to a customer's home or business to demand payment or personal information.