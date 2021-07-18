Quick Tip

Door-to-Door energy-related scammers target homes, businesses

By and Ann Pistone
EMBED <>More Videos

Utility company imposters target homes, businesses

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ComEd and the Better Business Bureau are warning people of utility company imposters who are approaching homes and businesses in an effort to steal information and valuables.

The scammers lure the resident or business owner outside to discuss work that they claim needs to be completed. While the unsuspecting victim is outside, an accomplice will enter the home or business to steal valuables or personal information.

To identify a real utility worker, you should make sure they have an official uniform, safety vest, ID badge with a name and look for an official marked vehicle.

When in doubt, call the utility they are claiming to work for to verify.

ComEd said it will never come to a customer's home or business to demand payment or personal information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
energyquick tipscamsi teamscam
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
QUICK TIP
Scams for phony tickets, fake festivals aim to take your money
Home improvement scam warning amid high demand
Tips for the best deals, savings for Amazon Prime Day
Pandemic policy confusion as COVID restrictions lift
TOP STORIES
13 IL counties at 'warning level' for COVID
Man in critical condition after Loop shooting, Chicago police say
Girl shot while allegedly trying to steal car from gas station: police
4 juveniles accused of poaching, torturing deer in Indiana, Illinois
Woman claims Rosemont red light camera ticketed wrong car
Hacker steals identities of FL condo collapse victims
Man arrested in foiled kidnapping attempt attacks cop: police
Show More
Biden pledges appeal of 'deeply disappointing' DACA ruling
West Side block party convention aims to bring community together
Woman charged after Florida 2-year-old's death in hot car
16 shot, 3 fatally, in weekend violence: CPD
Ex-NFL player's girlfriend from TX still missing after months
More TOP STORIES News