shooting

Bail set at $1M for Chicago man charged in Villa Park shooting at Safari Land amusement center

Safari Land indoor amusement park located on North Avenue in Villa Park
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Safari Land shooting: Suspect caught in Villa Park incident

VILLA PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Bond was set at $1 million Monday for a man charged with attempted first-degree murder in a shooting at a west suburban indoor amusement park over the weekend.

Meco Norris, 25, of Chicago was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery and reckless discharge of a firearm in connection with the incident at Safari Land Saturday night, DuPage County officials said.

His bond was set at $1 million Monday morning.

Officials said Norris and the victim were both at Safari Land about 7 p.m. Saturday when Norris pulled out a weapon and shot a man three times, once in the right chest, once in the right shoulder and once in the right elbow.

RELATED: 1 dead, 1 injured after gunman fires into crowd leaving funeral at Gary church, police say

The suspect was seen running into a residential area before being caught about 3:05 a.m. Sunday at this home in Chicago, according to police.

The victim was hospitalized and released later that night.

The indoor family entertainment center is located at 701 W. North Ave. in Villa Park.

"Mr. Norris' alleged actions, with multiple children literally just feet away, demonstrate the most horrifying disregard for public safety I have seen in my thirty-plus years as a prosecutor. We are all very thankful that no children were injured during this alleged attack," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert B. Berlin said.

Norris is next due in court Dec. 17.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
villa parkamusement parkmanhuntgun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
Boy, 15, critically wounded in Back of the Yards gas station shooting
2 shot in Lakeview robberies hours apart: CPD
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
Jury reaches verdict in Ghislaine Maxwell trial
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Show More
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News