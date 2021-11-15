Bail set at $1M for Chicago man charged in Villa Park shooting at Safari Land amusement center

VILLA PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Bond was set at $1 million Monday for a man charged with attempted first-degree murder in a shooting at a west suburban indoor amusement park over the weekend.Meco Norris, 25, of Chicago was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery and reckless discharge of a firearm in connection with the incident at Safari Land Saturday night, DuPage County officials said.His bond was set at $1 million Monday morning.Officials said Norris and the victim were both at Safari Land about 7 p.m. Saturday when Norris pulled out a weapon and shot a man three times, once in the right chest, once in the right shoulder and once in the right elbow.The suspect was seen running into a residential area before being caught about 3:05 a.m. Sunday at this home in Chicago, according to police.The victim was hospitalized and released later that night.The indoor family entertainment center is located at 701 W. North Ave. in Villa Park."Mr. Norris' alleged actions, with multiple children literally just feet away, demonstrate the most horrifying disregard for public safety I have seen in my thirty-plus years as a prosecutor. We are all very thankful that no children were injured during this alleged attack," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert B. Berlin said.Norris is next due in court Dec. 17.