Windy City LIVE

Woman loses weight with Vitalife after health scare

EMBED <>More Videos

Vitalife Weight Loss Program helps woman lose weight after health scare

This segment is produced with and sponsored by Vitalife.

A major health scare can be the thing that makes you change your life. Monica Akins did just that with the Vitalife Weight Loss Program. She reached her goal through nutrition changes - without exercise!

Creator and Founder of the Vitalife Weight Loss Program, Davis Jaspers, chats with Ryan about Monica's weight loss journey.

They are having a Windy City Live special - you can get an initial consultation - a $150 value - for $27! Just call 844-988-THIN or head to vitalifeweightloss.com to start your weight loss journey today! But hurry - this deal is for the first 50 callers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessweight losswindy city live
WINDY CITY LIVE
Black & Powerful: Obama Foundation Pres. Valerie Jarrett
Next on Windy City LIVE
Pour Moi Skincare offers special Christmas in July deal
Best beach bag buys
TOP STORIES
56 shot, 11 fatally, over weekend
Pritzker announces he will run for reelection
Vigil held for 4 teens killed in Hickory Hills crash
IL reports 670 COVID cases, 4 deaths
Universal masking recommended for everyone in school older than 2
Viral video of tourist touching Hawaiian monk seal sparks outrage
Motorcyclist dies in Edens Expy. crash at Wilson; lanes reopen
Show More
Chicago artist creates masterpieces with used stamps
Capitol rioter who breached Senate sentenced to 8 months
Conserving Chicago's wetlands with Shedd Aquarium
Canada to let vaccinated US citizens enter country on Aug. 9
Woman, 63, killed in Lincolnwood hit-and-run
More TOP STORIES News