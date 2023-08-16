Minnesota community rallies behind family that lost their home in fire

The family is now recovering after a dramatic escape after losing their house and two dogs to a fire.

WACONIA, Minn. -- A family of four in Minnesota were forced to make a dramatic escape from their burning home. The family is now recovering after losing their house and two dogs to the fire.

Despite the devastating loss, the DeLange family couldn't be more grateful for the help of the community and the heroism of first responders.

"We're incredibly thankful to them. I mean, we can't ever repay it. They saved their lives," said Dee DeLange, the grandmother of the family.

The DeLange family says they are counting all of their blessings a day after a fire claimed their home, and nearly their lives.

Dru and Chrissy DeLange and their two young children were asleep when they awoke to a loud roaring sound.

"The smoke started pouring in, the smoke alarms and everything went off," Dru said. "So we couldn't get downstairs to either the front or back door exit. So we barricaded ourselves in the in the kids rooms, and then called 911."

As Deputy Thomas Roble raced towards their burning home, he saw the family sticking their heads out of the second story window, taking turns getting air.

"I saw him holding a small child and said, 'throw me the child and you guys are gonna have to jump,'" Roble said. "So he ended up throwing down to children to me and got them out of there. And then the two other adults are able to jump out and we were able to help out and we were able to help them to safety as well."

Dru said it was a harrowing experience.

"It was second-story drops. So it was painful. But you know, we're alive. We're pretty thankful for it," Dru said.

Dru and Chrissy's sister-in-law, Faith DeLange, has setup a GoFundMe, which has already raised more than $27,000 to help.

"It is gonna be important, especially when they come home from the hospital," Faith said. "Drew and Chrissy are gonna be in back braces for about three months."

Dee said she is thankful for the outpouring support.

"I mean, the whole town of Waconia, you know, we just cannot say thank you enough, they've stepped up for us," Dee said.

The DeLange's children, just one and three-years-old, are out of the hospital and doing okay.

An update on that GoFundMe, it's now at more than $38,000.

