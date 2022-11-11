Caught on camera: Officers tackle man who ran into kids' daycare after crash, bodycam video shows

The suspect jumped into a playpen with several children before officers used a taser and tackled him.

Warren, Ohio police department bodycam video shows officers chase down a man who ran into a kids' daycare center after a car crash.

WARREN, Ohio (WLS) -- Police in Ohio released body camera video showing officers chasing a man who ran into a daycare earlier this month.

The blurred footage provided by police shows the suspect running into the building.

He jumped into a playpen with several children before officers used a taser and tackled him.

Staff quickly removed the crying children from the area.

Police said this started with the suspect crashing a car while running from a traffic stop.

