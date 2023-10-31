Chicago Halloween weather forecast calls for snow, gusty winds

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow and cold, gusty winds will play a trick on Halloween celebrations in the Chicago area Tuesday.

First wave of light snow Tuesday morning, beginning at around 7 a.m. in the northwest suburbs.

ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler says another burst of snow will come in the late morning and early afternoon, with wind gusts up to 35 miles-per-hour and wind chills in the 20s.

Butler said there is even a remote chance for thundersnow if it snows heavily and briefly.

Tuesday evening, the snow showers will begin to diminish in most of the area, but parts of Northwest Indiana could see some lake-effect snow.

Butler said most areas can expect half an inch of snow or less, while parts of Northwest Indiana could get a couple of inches.

In addition to the snowflakes, gusty winds will also be a challenge for trick-or-treaters.