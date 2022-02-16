snow

Chicago snow forecast: Winter storm to bring heavy rain, ice before snow moves in Thursday

Winter Storm Warning in effect from 3 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wednesday may feel spring-like with temperatures reaching into the 50s, but another winter storm is forecast to slam the area on Thursday.

The storm could dump four to seven inches of snow on parts of the area Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for southern Cook, Grundy, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Livingston and Will counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana from 3 a.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday.

WATCH: Full ABC7 AccuWeather 7-day Forecast

A Winter Weather Advisory will include northern and central Cook, DuPage and DeKalb counties will go into effect at 3 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday.

Wednesday will start with high winds and heavy rain, with rainfall amounts of .50 inch to 1.50 inches are possible.

Overnight, temperatures will drop to near freezing and the rain will transition over to an icy mix from around 3 a.m. to 10 a.m. Southern parts of the Chicago area could see some significant ice accumulation.

ABC7 Meteorogist Tracy Butler said there may be a break in the precipitation during the height of the morning rush before heavy snow moves in and continues through the afternoon and evening.

Click here to see school closings, moves to e-learning in the Chicago area

Areas under the Winter Storm Warning could see anywhere between four to seven inches of snow. Areas covered by the advisory could see two to four inches of snow and areas to the far north and west may see one to three inches of snow.

Stay tuned to ABC7 Eyewitness News and ABC7Chicago.com for the latest updates on the snow storm.

Weather Alerts | Live Doppler Radar

Cook County Radar | DuPage County Radar | Will County Radar | Lake County Radar (IL) | Kane County Radar | Northwest Indiana Radar


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherchicagoloopcook countywill countygrundy countykankakee countylivingston countylake county indianaporter countylaporte countydupage countykendall countylasalle countycoldsnow stormwinter stormsnowwinter weather
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SNOW
Winter storm to bring heavy rain, ice before dumping inches of snow
Chicago parking spot 'dibs' to be cleaned up
Couple rescued from Sierra cabin after being snowed in for weeks
Chicago Weather: Light snow Friday before subzero wind chills set in
TOP STORIES
Girl who vanished in 2019 found alive in hidden room under staircase
Link card fraud? Local women say their grocery benefits were hacked
Latest Illinois school mask mandate ruling sparks more confusion
Metra conductor robbed at gunpoint at Chicago station
Fast Track restaurant closing after more than 30 years
Missing Antioch man's body found, officials say
CPD lieutenant sues UIC Law claiming discrimination against white cops
Show More
Business owners frustrated by lack of Chicago plan to lift mandates
4 shot, 1 fatally, in Joliet
Girl, 15, missing from Rogers Park
Chicago Weather: Warm with rain late Wednesday
Family pleads for driver in fatal Roseland hit-and-run to come forward
More TOP STORIES News