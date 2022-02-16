Chicago snow forecast: Winter storm to bring heavy rain, ice before snow moves in Thursday

The storm could dump four to seven inches of snow on parts of the area Thursday.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for southern Cook, Grundy, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Livingston and Will counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana from 3 a.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday.
WATCH: Full ABC7 AccuWeather 7-day Forecast
A Winter Weather Advisory will include northern and central Cook, DuPage and DeKalb counties will go into effect at 3 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday.
Wednesday will start with high winds and heavy rain, with rainfall amounts of .50 inch to 1.50 inches are possible.
Overnight, temperatures will drop to near freezing and the rain will transition over to an icy mix from around 3 a.m. to 10 a.m. Southern parts of the Chicago area could see some significant ice accumulation.
ABC7 Meteorogist Tracy Butler said there may be a break in the precipitation during the height of the morning rush before heavy snow moves in and continues through the afternoon and evening.
Click here to see school closings, moves to e-learning in the Chicago area
Areas under the Winter Storm Warning could see anywhere between four to seven inches of snow. Areas covered by the advisory could see two to four inches of snow and areas to the far north and west may see one to three inches of snow.
Stay tuned to ABC7 Eyewitness News and ABC7Chicago.com for the latest updates on the snow storm.