Chicago snow forecast: Winter storm to bring heavy rain, ice before snow moves in Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wednesday may feel spring-like with temperatures reaching into the 50s, but another winter storm is forecast to slam the area on Thursday.The storm could dump four to seven inches of snow on parts of the area Thursday.The National Weather Service has issued afor southern Cook, Grundy, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Livingston and Will counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana from 3 a.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday.A Winter Weather Advisory will include northern and central Cook, DuPage and DeKalb counties will go into effect at 3 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday.Wednesday will start with high winds and heavy rain, with rainfall amounts of .50 inch to 1.50 inches are possible.Overnight, temperatures will drop to near freezing and the rain will transition over to an icy mix from around 3 a.m. to 10 a.m. Southern parts of the Chicago area could see some significant ice accumulation.ABC7 Meteorogist Tracy Butler said there may be a break in the precipitation during the height of the morning rush before heavy snow moves in and continues through the afternoon and evening.Areas under the Winter Storm Warning could see anywhere between four to seven inches of snow. Areas covered by the advisory could see two to four inches of snow and areas to the far north and west may see one to three inches of snow.