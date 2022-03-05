Thieves hit 2 Chicago weed shops; get away with thousands worth of product, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued a community alert following at least two recent cannabis dispensary thefts in Bucktown and Wicker Park.Both robberies happened on Monday night within 10 minutes of each other.In both incidents, a large group of people walked into the shops asking about three to four products, police said.They then return with garbage bags and fill them up with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise and leave, according to police.The first incident happened around 9:45 p.m. at CBD Kratom in the 2000-block of N. Damen.Minutes later at 9:54 p.m., thieves hit Smokepost CBD in the 2100-block of W. Division.The vehicle used in the robberies is described as an older model 4-door dark colored sedan with Illinois plates.