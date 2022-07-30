5 shot in drive-by in front of Wheeling home, police say

Five people were shot in front of a home in north suburban Wheeling early Saturday morning, according to police

WHEELING, Ill. (WLS) -- Five people were shot in front of a home in north suburban Wheeling early Saturday morning, according to police.

Investigators are still on the scene in the 800 block of South Fletcher. Several bullet casings could be seen on the sidewalk.

A neighbor who did not want to be identified said he heard the shots.

"Just before 4 o'clock in the morning I heard rapid fire gunshots. I thought it might have been just a kid next door popping up some rounds," he said. "About five minutes later the fire department rolled up, the police rolled up and five ambulances rolled up just to find out it was a drive by shooting."

The conditions of the victims are not yet known.

This is a developing a story. Check back for details.