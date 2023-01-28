Chicago weather: Weekend Winter Weather Advisory issued for city, northern and western counties

2 to 5 inches of snow possible in Chicago area Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Chicago and surrounding counties from Saturday morning until Sunday afternoon.

The Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for Booke, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Lake, Kane, McHenry, Ogle and Winnebago counties from 9 a.m. Saturday until 3 p.m. Sunday.

While isolated snow showers and quick bursts of snow will persist through Friday afternoon and evening, complicated by gusting winds blowing snow around, a more sustained snowstorm is moving into the area Saturday morning, ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry said.

Most parts of the area will see snow develop in the mid- to late-morning. Then, Mowry said, it will mainly concentrate across the northern suburbs.

Snow totals will range from 1 to 2 inches south of the city to 2 to 4 inches north. Along the Wisconsin state line, there's a chance some areas could see 3 to 6 inches, Mowry said.

Mowry said there is also some lake effect that could impact the city Saturday night into Sunday morning, which could push snow totals for the city a little higher overnight.