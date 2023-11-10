There was a Schaumburg robbery Thursday. A woman and infant were robbed at gunpoint in the Woodfield Mall parking lot.

Woman, infant robbed at gunpoint in Woodfield Mall parking lot; suspect arrested on I-294

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman and her infant were robbed at gunpoint at Woodfield Mall.

It happened about 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Schaumburg mall.

An armed male suspect took a purse, Schaumburg officials said.

Oak Brook police said they later found the black Mazda suspected of being involved near Oakbrook Center.

Officers said the driver rammed into a police car while they pursued him.

The suspect was eventually arrested on Interstate 294 at Ogden Avenue, and a gun was recovered about 2:20 p.m.

The mother and baby were not hurt.

There was a large police presence at Oak Brook mall during the incident.