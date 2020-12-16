triple shooting

Zion shooting leaves 2 dead, including teen, 1 critically hurt, police say

Zion police did not provide information about circumstances surrounding shooting
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
ZION, Ill. (WLS) -- A triple shooting in north suburban Zion left two dead and a third critically injured Tuesday night, police said.

A 16-year-old boy and 27-year-old man were killed, while a 28-year-old man remains critical, according to Zion police. They are all from Zion.

Police responded to reports of a shooting just after 7:20 p.m. in the 2800-block of Galilee Avenue. One injured individual was found there and transported to Vista East Medical Center. While at that scene, Waukegan police told Zion police there were others injured in the incident who were already at Vista East Medical Center.

Those people were self-transported to the hospital, police said.

Officials did not immediately provide information about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the shooting, with Zion police.

Anyone with information in asked to contact the Zion Police Department at 847-872-8000 or Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662- 2222.
zionwaukegantriple shootingshootingteen killedteen shot
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
