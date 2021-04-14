Adam Toledo Shooting: Bodycam video of teen killed by CPD shown to boy's family

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10470043" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Adam Toledo, 13, was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer in Little Village Monday during what police called an "armed confrontation."

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10489279" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Adam Toledo wanted to be a police officer, but Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday that the teen had fallen victim to the allure of gangs.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police bodycam video that captured the deadly police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo was shown to his family Tuesday evening.In a written statement, attorneys for the Toledo family expressed gratitude for the opportunity to review the video before its public release, calling the experience "extremely difficult and heartbreaking for everyone present, especially Adam's family."Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it will not immediately release the video and other materials at the request of the Toledo family as they continue to grieve.However, COPA said it is mandated to comply with the city's video release policy, which requires the video be released within 60 days of the incident.''COPA has every expectation to meet the city's requirement to release the video within the 60-day requirement," COPA spokesperson Ephraim Eaddy said.While COPA said its investigation is still in "very early stages," the statement said investigators continue to interview witnesses, including civilians and law enforcement officers. They have also obtained police reports, ShotSpotter, OEMC transmission and 911 call, audio recordings and other relevant evidence.Activists in Little Village are relentless in their calls to see the police body camera footage for themselves."It's going to be hard for us to watch this video. We've been demanding this video for over two weeks," said Baltazar Enriquez, president of the Little Village Community Council.Attorneys for the Toledo family thanked leaders and members of the Latino community for remaining peaceful in their protests and calls for justice."Adam's memory can best be honored by refraining from violence and working constructively for reform," attorneys for the Toledo family wrote.Ruben Roman, 21, who police said was with Toledo in the alley when an officer shot the teen, remains locked up on gun and child endangerment charges related to the shooting.In court Saturday, prosecutors said surveillance video captured the moments Roman fired shots at a passing vehicle with Toledo at his side.Prosecutors detailed what they say plays out in the police video, explaining it reportedly shows Toledo stopped after a foot chase with his left side facing the officer.Prosecutors described Toledo as having a gun in his right hand, and say when he turned towards the officer, the officer shot him in the chest.Prosecutors said the handgun that fell from Toledo's hand was previously used by Roman and matched the shell casings found at the site.