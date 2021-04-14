Adam Toledo Shooting: Bodycam video of teen killed by CPD shown to boy's family

In a written statement, attorneys for the Toledo family expressed gratitude for the opportunity to review the video before its public release, calling the experience "extremely difficult and heartbreaking for everyone present, especially Adam's family."
Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it will not immediately release the video and other materials at the request of the Toledo family as they continue to grieve.
WATCH | Mother demands justice for 13-year-old son killed by police
However, COPA said it is mandated to comply with the city's video release policy, which requires the video be released within 60 days of the incident.
''COPA has every expectation to meet the city's requirement to release the video within the 60-day requirement," COPA spokesperson Ephraim Eaddy said.
While COPA said its investigation is still in "very early stages," the statement said investigators continue to interview witnesses, including civilians and law enforcement officers. They have also obtained police reports, ShotSpotter, OEMC transmission and 911 call, audio recordings and other relevant evidence.
RELATED: Bodycam footage of teen killed by CPD narrated in court ahead of public release
Activists in Little Village are relentless in their calls to see the police body camera footage for themselves.
"It's going to be hard for us to watch this video. We've been demanding this video for over two weeks," said Baltazar Enriquez, president of the Little Village Community Council.
Attorneys for the Toledo family thanked leaders and members of the Latino community for remaining peaceful in their protests and calls for justice.
"Adam's memory can best be honored by refraining from violence and working constructively for reform," attorneys for the Toledo family wrote.
RELATED: Fatal police-involved shooting in Little Village leaves 1 dead, 1 in custody
Ruben Roman, 21, who police said was with Toledo in the alley when an officer shot the teen, remains locked up on gun and child endangerment charges related to the shooting.
In court Saturday, prosecutors said surveillance video captured the moments Roman fired shots at a passing vehicle with Toledo at his side.
WATCH | Vigil held to remember 13-year-old boy fatally shot by Chicago police
Prosecutors detailed what they say plays out in the police video, explaining it reportedly shows Toledo stopped after a foot chase with his left side facing the officer.
Prosecutors described Toledo as having a gun in his right hand, and say when he turned towards the officer, the officer shot him in the chest.
Prosecutors said the handgun that fell from Toledo's hand was previously used by Roman and matched the shell casings found at the site.
FULL STATEMENT FROM COPA ON TOLEDO FAMILY VIEWING VIDEO
Today the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) provided the Toledo family an opportunity to view video and other materials of the March 29, 2021 fatal officer-involved shooting of 13-year old Adam Toledo. Over the last two-weeks, COPA has maintained regular contact with the family and its representatives during this sensitive time to expedite todays viewing in coordination with their availability.
At the request of the Toledo family, today COPA will not immediately release video and other materials as the family continues to grieve their loss. COPA has advised family representatives that, while it is acutely sensitive to the family's grief and their desire to avoid public release of materials related to Adam's tragic death, COPA is mandated to comply with the City's Video Release Policy.
While COPA is in the very early stages of this investigation, interviews of witnesses; civilian and law enforcement officers are ongoing. Investigators have obtained police reports, ShotSpotter, OEMC transmission and 911 call, audio recordings and other relevant evidence.
COPA is committed to completing a full, thorough and objective investigation of the entire incident which includes not only the officer's use of deadly force but also the actions of other involved officers leading up to and following the deadly shooting to determine whether each officers' actions complied with Department policy directives and training.
FULL STATEMENT FROM TOLEDO FAMILY ATTORNEYS AFTER VIEWING VIDEO
We met this evening with Adam Toledo's parents and representatives of the Civilian Office of Police
Accountability to view the police body camera video and other evidence pertaining to the March 29 police
shooting of 13-year-old Adam. The experience was extremely difficult and heartbreaking for everyone
present and especially for Adam's family.
We want to thank COPA for giving the Toledo family the opportunity to review body camera video and
other evidence before its public release.
We are continuing to conduct our own investigation as we seek justice for Adam and his family. We are
meeting with representatives of the city of Chicago and will have no further comment on the facts in the
case at this time.
We do, however, want to take this opportunity to express the family's deep appreciation for
the grace and respect that the community, Chicago authorities, and the media have shown for their
suffering as they mourn the loss of their child. We ask that everyone continue to respect the Toledo
family's privacy during this difficult time.
We also want to thank leaders and members of the Latino community for remaining peaceful in their
protests and calls for justice. Adam's memory can best be honored by refraining from violence and
working constructively for reform.