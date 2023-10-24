Ald. Julia Ramirez speaks for 1st time after being attacked at Brighton Park protest

Chicago Alderwoman Julia Ramirez spoke for the first time after she and her aide were attacked last week during a protest.

Attack happened during protest over city proposal to set up migrant 'base camp'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Alderwoman Julia Ramirez spoke for the first time on Monday after she and her aide were attacked last week during a protest.

Video captured that protest, which was over a city proposal to set up winterized tents for 1,500 migrants in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

The alderwoman said she just wants to move forward, and address the issues facing the 12th Ward.

"I am going to stay positive. I am going to show up for my community, regardless of what happened. I'm looking onward," Ramirez said. "I was there in solidarity, in understanding, in validating people's experiences, and I definitely learned a lot from that.

Ramirez is hosting a community meeting on Tuesday to hear directly from residents.

It starts at 6 p.m. at Thomas Kelly College Prep.