North suburban café targeted by armed robber: Glenview police

The man walked behind the counter, showed a handgun and demanded cash from the register.

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are investigating an armed robbery at a restaurant in north suburban Glenview Monday night.

The incident happened at Tropical Smoothie Café located at 2759 Pfingsten Road just before 11 p.m.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the male suspect. He was seen wearing a mask and was dressed in all black.

The man walked behind the counter, showed a handgun and demanded cash from the register, police said. No one was hurt during the robbery.

See also: Two 7-Eleven stores robbed at gunpoint minutes apart on NW Side: Chicago police

A witness told police that the suspect was sitting inside a silver work-type van, parked in a parking lot near the business, prior to the robbery.

There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to contact the Glenview Police Department at 847-901-6055.