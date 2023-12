Suspect in custody after armed robbery in Woodfield Mall parking lot: Schaumburg police

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- A suspect is in custody after an armed robbery at Woodfield Mall on Wednesday afternoon, Schaumburg police said.

It happened in a parking lot at about 1:30 p.m.

Police said the victim was in a car, and was not hurt.

Last month, a suspect robbed a woman with a baby at gunpoint in a Woodfield Mall parking lot.

The woman and her child were not hurt, and the suspect was later arrested.

Further information was not immediately available.