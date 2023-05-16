Visitation to be held Tuesday for fallen Chicago Police Officer Areanah Preston

WATCH LIVE

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 10:23AM
Fallen Chicago Police Officer Areanah Preston's visitation will be held Tuesday, with a funeral at Trinity United Christ Church set for Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tuesday begins two days of public mourning for Chicago Police Officer Arianna Preston.

She was shot and killed earlier this month in Avalon Park while returning home from her shift. Four suspects have been charged in the shooting.

READ MORE | Timeline of crime spree that ended with shooting death of Chicago police officer: prosecutors

Preston was an officer with the Chicago Police Department's Fifth District for three years.

Last Saturday, Loyola University posthumously presented Officer Preston's master's degree to her mother

The visitation for Officer Preston will take place Tuesday from 3 to 8 p.m. at Blake Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn. Her funeral will then take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity United Church of Christ on the South Side.

We'll have live coverage of the funeral Wednesday starting at 10 a.m. on ABC7 and on ABC7Chicago.com and wherever you stream.

