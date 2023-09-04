WATCH LIVE

3 teen boys charged in connection with armed robberies on West, South sides: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, September 4, 2023 3:39AM
Three teenage boys have been charged in connection with a string of robberies in Chicago, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three teenage boys have been charged in connection with armed robberies on Chicago's West and South Sides.

Chicago police said the teens, ages 15, 16 and 17, held up 11 people at seven different locations on Saturday.

Police are still investigating whether the suspects are also linked to other armed robberies at different locations that ABC7 reported on Saturday night. They included at least two in West Town.

Those West Town incidents involved a group of robbers who pulled up to their victims in a white vehicle. On Saturday, police said three people were being questioned in connection with those crimes.

