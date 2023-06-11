Chicago shootings: 25 shot, 3 fatally, in weekend gun violence across city, police say

The 27-year-old man was standing in the street just before 1 a.m. when someone shot him several times, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 25 people have been shot, three fatally, in shootings across the city over the weekend, police said.

Sunday shootings

In the most recent fatal shooting, a 30-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old man was injured in the 3100-block of West Redfield Drive in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood when someone approached them and fired shots at about 8 a.m. Sunday, according to police.

No suspects for this shooting have been arrested or identified at this time. Area detectives are investigating.

In another deadly shooting, a 27-year-old man was standing in the street near West Division Street and North Lawndale Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood just before 1 a.m. when someone shot him several times, police said.

So far no one is in custody and area detectives continue to investigate, police said.

At least seven other people have been wounded in shootings across the city Sunday so far.

Saturday shootings

A 16-year-old boy was shot in head and killed by an unknown suspect while on the rear porch of a house Saturday evening, officials said. The shooting happened in the 5300-block of West Oakdale Avenue, in the city's Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time. The victim was pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

No one has been place into custody yet in relation to the shooting, according to police. Area detectives continue to investigate.

A man was shot Saturday afternoon while attempting to purchase a car listed on an online marketplace, police said.

The shooting happened in the Sheridan Park neighborhood's 4400 block of North Malden Street just after 3 p.m., police said. When the 24-year-old victim arrived, two people pulled out a gun and demanded his property.

The victim was struck in the chest after being shot at while attempting to run away, police said. He was listed in good condition at a hospital.

In another shooting, two men were shot while working on a vehicle in a body shop Saturday afternoon, police said. The shooting happened in the 2400-block of South Karlov Avenue just before 4 p.m. in the city's Lawndale neighborhood.

A 22-year-old victim was shot in the hand and went to hospital in good condition. The other victim, 59, was shot in the foot and was taken to the hospital in good condition, but was not an intended target in the shooting, police said.

No offenders are in custody and area detectives continue to investigate, police said.

In another double shooting, a 39-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were wounded by gunfire while sitting in a parked car near the Garfield Park Lagoon.

The shooting happened in the 100-block of North Central park Avenue early Saturday around 1:40 a.m., police said. The man was shot in the chest and taken to a hospital in critical condition, and the woman was shot in the hand and taken to the same hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody at this time, and area detectives continue to investigate.

At least five other people were wounded in shootings across the city Saturday.

Friday shootings

A shooting Friday evening lead to a deadly car crash as the shooting victim was being taken to the hospital.

A 33-year-old man was on a sidewalk about 9:45 p.m. Friday in the 4000-block of South Prairie Avenue when someone fired shots, striking him in the hand and foot, Chicago police said.

Another 33-year-old man was driving the shooting victim to a hospital when their vehicle crash into another car and then a pole, resulting in the death of the driver, police said.

The man with gunshot wounds was listed in good condition at the hospital, police said. No arrest have been made. The shooting and the crash are still under investigation.

At least four other people were wounded in shootings across the city Friday after 6 p.m.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.