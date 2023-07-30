A Chicago shooting injured 8, and killed 1, on South Keeler Avenue in North Lawndale early Sunday morning, CPD said.

Chicago shootings: At least 36 shot, 4 fatally, in weekend shootings across city, police say

CHICAGO -- At least 36 people have been shot, including four fatal shootings, across Chicago so far this weekend, police say.

Sunday

A man was killed and a woman wounded in a shooting early Sunday in Rogers Park.

The man, 30, and a 20-year-old woman were walking about 1:45 a.m. in the 1300-block of West Devon Avenue when someone in a black sedan drove by and an occupant fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man suffered 10 gunshot wounds throughout his body and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The woman was shot in the leg and was taken to the same hospital, where she was listed in good condition, according to police.

No arrests were made.

Nine female victims were shot, one fatally, early Sunday morning on Chicago's West Side, Chicago police said.

The victims were at a gathering in the 1500-block of South Keeler Avenue just after 12:50 a.m. in the city's North Lawndale neighborhood when a black Jeep drove up, and multiple unknown suspects were seen getting out of the vehicle with guns, police said.

They began shooting toward the group, hitting the female victims, at least one of which died.

A 21-year-old woman was shot in the face, and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, where she died a short time later.

She was not immediately identified.

A 28-year-old woman was shot eight times in the torso, and taken to Mt. Sinai in critical condition.

A 33-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the stomach, and was taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition.

Another victim suffered a graze wound to the right arm, and was taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition.

A 28-year-old woman was shot in the right knee, and taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition.

A 31-year-old woman was shot in the left leg and forearm, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 30-year-old woman was shot twice in the right shoulder and twice in the right arm, and was taken to Stroger in good condition.

A 24-year-old woman was shot in the right wrist, and taken to Stroger in good condition, and a 20-year-old woman was shot in the right thigh, and taken to Stroger in good condition.

No one was in custody later Sunday morning; Area Four detectives are investigating.

Saturday

A man was killed and two other people were wounded in a shooting Saturday night in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.

The 28-year-old man was shot in the face about 8 p.m. in the 7600-block of South Peoria Street, according to Chicago police. An 18-year-old man was shot in the torso as he was getting out of a car in the block and a 24-year-old woman who was driving nearby was struck in the foot.

Both men were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where the older man was pronounced dead and the younger man was listed in serious condition, police said. The woman was taken to Saint Bernard Hospital in good condition.

Details of the shooting were not immediately released and no one was in custody.

Friday

A man was shot and killed Friday night in the Little Village neighborhood.

About 10:20 p.m., the man, 61, was in a "physical altercation" with someone in the 2600-block of West Luther Street when they both pulled out handguns on each other, according to Chicago police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

Last weekend, 33 were shot, six fatally, across Chicago.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood