Chicago shootings: 2 teens killed, 7 others hurt in weekend violence across city, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago shootings this weekend have left two teenagers killed and seven other people hurt, police said.

A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed at a North Side park playground on Friday night, Chicago officials said. The shooting happened before 10 p.m. at Lerner Park in the West Ridge neighborhood's 7000 block of North Sacramento Avenue, police said. Witnesses said they heard a loud pop, followed by multiple people running away. Police found a male victim on a park bench with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the St. Francis Hospital in critical condition, but he later died. The medical examiner's office identified him as Lavel Winslow. Police are searching for the gunman and there's no word on any arrests.

Hours later, a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Back of the Yards early Saturday morning, according to Chicago police. A witness found the teen unresponsive after hearing multiple gunshots in the 700 block of West 50th Street just after midnight, police said. The boy was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was later pronounced dead. No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating. Police didn't release further details.

At least 283 juveniles have been shot, 33 fatally, in Chicago gun violence so far this year, according to ABC7 data.

In other shootings

A man was shot after stabbing a woman on the city's West Side on Friday night, Chicago police said. A 33-year-old woman was trying to enter a residential building in the East Garfield Park neighborhood's 700 block of North Spaulding Avenue at about 8:17 p.m. when a 62-year-old man approached and swung a knife, striking her, police said. Another woman, 54, then arrived on the scene and shot the man multiple times. The 33-year-old stabbing victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with injuries to her hand and thigh, police said. The man was transported to the same hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. The 54-year-old was taken to the Area Three police department. No one else was injured. Police have not provided further information about the incident.

Hours later, two people were shot during an argument in Jefferson Park, police said. The shooting happened in the 4900 block of North Central Avenue at about 10:50 p.m. Two men, 32 and 31 years old, were arguing with an unidentified male offender. The offender began to walk away and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene on foot. The 32-year-old male was shot in the wrist and is listed in good condition at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. The 31-year-old was grazed in the thigh and is listed in good condition at Community First Medical Center. There is no one in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.

On Saturday morning, a man was critically hurt in a CTA train shooting, Chicago police said. The shooting happened in the West Chatham neighborhood's 0-100 block of 87th Street at about 6:10 a.m., police said. A 60-year-old man was arguing with another person on a Red Line train when they fired shots at him. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. Police said the shooter fled from the train at 87th Street. No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating. Police have not provided further information about the shooting. Red Line trains are running, but not stopping at 87th Street due to a police investigation, the CTA said. A shuttle bus is available from 79th to 95th streets.

Last weekend, 30 people were shot, two fatally, in gun violence across the city, police said.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.