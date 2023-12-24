Chicago shootings: At least 16 shot, 3 fatally in holiday weekend gun violence across city, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 16 people have been shot, three fatally, in gun violence across Chicago so far this holiday weekend, police said.

On Saturday night, a man was shot to death in the backyard of a South Side home, police said.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, was in the rear yard of a residence around 9:40 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Crieger Avenue when he was approached by two men who shot him in the chest multiple times, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one was in custody as police continue to investigate.

Also on Saturday night, an argument at a South Side CTA Red Line station escalated to a knife-wielding man being shot.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. at the Garfield Station, which is in the median of the Dan Ryan Expressway.

A witness told police that a man pulled a knife during an argument, and another man pulled a gun and fired shots.

The victim who was shot was hospitalized, initially reported to be in fair condition.

Police continue to look for the shooter.

After an overnight shutdown, Red Line service was restored Sunday morning, the CTA said.

A migrant man was shot to death on Chicago's Southwest Side on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Chicago police said the shooting happened just before 12:45 p.m. near a Gage Park migrant shelter in the 2400 block of West 55th Street.

A 28-year-old man was on the sidewalk when a vehicle pulled up, and someone inside fired shots, striking him in the head, police said.

Police said the victim was transported in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Alderman Ray Lopez said the victim was a migrant, but he did not live at the Gage Park shelter at the time of the shooting.

Area One detectives are investigating. Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Hours later, a man was fatally shot in an alley in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on the Near West Side.

The man, 19, was in an alley in the 1700 block of West Cortez Street when someone fired shots around 4:50 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was struck in the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He hasn't been identified.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

A woman was hospitalized after being shot while driving Friday night on the city's Southwest Side.

The 28-year-old woman was driving in the 4500 block of West 83rd Street at about 6:10 p.m. when a man driving in blue Jeep fired shots, hitting her in both her legs and her abdomen, according to police.

The woman drove to a gas station in the 8700 block of South Harlem Avenue, and after calling authorities, was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition.

No one is in custody.

Last weekend, at least 18 people were shot, one fatally, in gun violence across the city, police said.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.

