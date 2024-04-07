Chicago shootings: At least 13 shot, 2 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 13 people have been shot, two fatally, in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, police said.

A man was fatally shot Saturday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood.

At about 11 a.m., the 55-year-old was in the 6700 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone fired from a vehicle, striking him in the body, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

Hours earlier, a 34 year-old man was hit by gunfire as he was driving in the city's South Loop.

Chicago police said they responded to 24th and State Street at around 2:39 a.m.

Investigators said someone opened fire on the victim from a silver sedan.

The victim was shot in the knee, but he was able to drive himself to Insight Hospital at 25th and Michigan. He was last listed in good condition, police said.

Police are still looking for the shooter. Area Three detectives are investigating.

Earlier that morning, a man was shot and robbed on the city's South Side.

Chicago police said it happened at about 12:04 a.m. in the 4600 block of South Prairie. That's in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Police said a 20-year-old man was approached by another man who demanded his belongings and shot him.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital with two gunshot wounds to the knee, police said. He was last listed in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.

A man was killed in a shooting late Friday in the University Village neighborhood.

The 37-year-old was shot multiple times at about 11:45 p.m. when a group of people opened fire at him as he stood near his car in the 1300 block of West 13th Street, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office hasn't released his identity.

Officials said three people, identified only as male, opened fire on the man.

Also Friday night, three people were hurt after a man opened fire inside a bar in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood.

It happened in the 200 block of East Garfield Blvd at what appears to be the Odyssey II Lounge.

Two men were shot and rushed to University of Chicago Hospital. One of those victims remains in critical condition, according to Chicago police.

The third victim, a 48-year-old woman, suffered cuts when she was hit by broken glass. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Police said they know who the gunman is, but so far, he is not in custody.

Last weekend, at least 33 people were shot, seven fatally, in gun violence across Chicago, police said.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.