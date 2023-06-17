Chicago shootings: At least 22 shot, 2 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say

At least five people were shot, including a 17-year-old girl, Saturday morning near the Lincoln Park Zoo, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 22 people have been shot, two fatally, in shootings across Chicago this weekend, police said.

A man was fatally shot early Saturday in Auburn Gresham on the South Side. Police responded to a call of a person shot in the 1600 block of West 80th Street when they discovered a 58-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest shortly after midnight, according to Chicago police. Witnesses at the scene told police they heard shots fired and saw the man fall to the ground, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. No one was in custody.

Another man died after he was found Friday night lying on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound in Garfield Park. The 26-year-old was shot in the lower back at about 6:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Gladys Avenue, according to Chicago police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. No one was in custody. No other information was available.

In nonfatal shootings, at least five people were shot in Lincoln Park on Saturday morning, according to Chicago police. It happened around 4:40 a.m. in the 1900 block of North Stockton, right outside the Lincoln Park Zoo grounds. Police said the shooting stemmed from some sort of conflict with a group that was drinking in the park. A 17-year-old girl was transported to Northwestern Hospital and is listed in good condition, police said. Four men ages 23, 27, 31, and 44, all self-transported to Northwestern Hospital Chicago police said. They are all listed in critical condition. Police said the victims are not cooperating with the investigation.

A few hours earlier, one person was seriously injured in a shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway, Illinois State Police said. The shooting happened around 1:41 a.m. outbound near Leavitt Street, police said. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to ISP. Police did not immediately provide further information.

Hours later, a man was critically injured in a Saturday afternoon shooting at a CTA Red Line station on Chicago's South Side, fire officials said. The man was shot at the Cermak-Chinatown Red Line Station, fire officials said. CFD transported him to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. ABC7 spoke with passengers who were on the train. They said two men got into an altercation. One pulled out a gun and shot the other. All passengers were evacuated. Officials did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Last weekend, at 31 people were shot, four fatally, in gun violence across Chicago, police said.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.