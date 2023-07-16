Chicago shootings: At least 28 shot, 3 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say

One person is dead and four others were injured in a drive-by shooting in West Garfield Park overnight, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 28 people have been shot, three fatally, in shootings across Chicago this weekend.

Five people were shot in a drive-by shooting early Sunday in West Garfield Park, Chicago police said. One of the victims, a 40-year-old woman, was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at a hospital. The other four victims were taken to various hospitals in fair condition. One of the victims told police that a person in a vehicle shot at them around 2 a.m. in the 4000-block of West Washington Street. No one is in custody at this time.

In another fatal shooting early Sunday, a man was shot to death just before 2:30 a.m. in the 1000-block of North California Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, police said. No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating.

A man was killed in a Saturday afternoon shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said. The shooting happened in the Gage Park neighborhood's 5000 block of South Talman Avenue at about 5:18 p.m. A 59-year-old man was near the alley when two people approached him. One of them pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the man in the shoulder. The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. There are no offenders in custody and area detectives are investigating.

Under an hour earlier, a teenage boy was shot in Chicago Lawn, police said. The 15-year-old was in an alley at about 4:35 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Troy Street when someone fired shots, striking the boy in the thigh, Chicago police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in good condition, police said. No one was in custody.

Earlier that day, an attempted robbery turned into a shooting on Chicago's South Side, police said. It happened at about 1:50 a.m. in Morgan Park near West 110th Street and Western Avenue. Police said someone tried to rob a 22-year-old man at gunpoint. When the victim refuse to hand over their belongings, police said, he was shot in the chest, and the suspect ran away. The victim was taken to the hospital, and is in fair condition. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Just under an hour later, a 17-year-old girl was shot early on Chicago's West Side. The shooting happened in the Garfield Park neighborhood's 0-100 block of South Spaulding Avenue at about 2:45 a.m. She told police that someone opened fire from inside a moving vehicle, striking her twice. The teen self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital. There is no one in custody and Area Four Detectives are investigating.

Last weekend, at least 27 people were shot, five fatally, in gun violence across the city, police said.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.